DOJ chief Remulla’s son in P1.3M kush importation pleads not guilty – lawyer

MANILA, Philippines — The son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, who has been tagged in the importation of at least P1.3 million worth of kush or high-grade marijuana has pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges, one of his lawyers said.

Former Quezon City congressman and lawyer Jose Christopher “Kit” Belmonte confirmed in a text message that he is one of the lawyers of Juanito Remulla III and that the arraignment for the drug possession case was held on Friday.

When asked if the younger Remulla pleaded not guilty, Belmonte said, “Yes.”

Juanito was arrested last October 11 after he was found in possession of around a kilogram of kush — a hybrid of the marijuana plant — estimated to be worth more than P1.3 million. The arrest happened after the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) conducted a controlled delivery operation.

Last Wednesday, November 2, it was reported that Juanito already attended the preliminary investigation on the drug complaints filed against him.

Earlier, Juanito’s father, Justice Secretary Remulla, repeatedly assured the public that he would not interfere in the case, noting that his son would have to face the consequences of his actions.

Remulla’s non-involvement in the case was corroborated by the Pasay City Prosecutor’s office, saying there have been no attempts to intervene when they filed the complaints against Juanito.

Many netizens and activists have called for Remulla’s resignation as justice secretary, but President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and several lawmakers backed Remulla, saying that there is no basis to sack him.

