18 families evacuated from Minglanilla mountain barangay due to threats of landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 18 families residing in a mountain barangay in Minglanilla town, southern Cebu have been evacuated due to threats of landslide.

Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad has ordered the preemptive evacuation of several residents in Sitio Napo, Brgy. Guindarohan since continuous land movement there could trigger a landslide.

The municipal government reported that their decision stemmed from an assessment by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7).

State geologists reportedly told local government officials that the active soil movement in the area poses a “clear and present danger” to anyone living there.

Myrrha Daven, head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Minglanilla, said the affected families have already been transferred to a safer area.

Daven told reporters that due to non-stop rains in the previous weeks, the soil in Sitio Napo, which is made of clay, has become soft and prone to cracks. Residents there have reported to authorities that they observed soil movement on portions of their community, said Daven.

In the meantime, the local DRRMO continues to monitor reports of soil movement in other areas in Minglanilla, including Barangay Manduang, a neighboring village of Guindarohan.

They also urged residents as well as barangay officials to regularly monitor their surroundings, especially during heavy rains. In addition, they advised the public to immediately report any instances of landslides and unusual cracks on the ground.

Minglanilla is a first-class municipality located approximately 19 kilometers south of Cebu City.

