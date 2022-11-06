Preemptive evac underway for families in Binaliw sitio due to threats of landslide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Several families residing in a mountain barangay in Cebu City have been told to leave their properties as soon as possible due to threats of a possible landslide.

Ramil Ayuman, secretary for special projects of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, said preemptive evacuations had started for the residents from at least three houses that stood on a mountainous terrain in Sitio Campo, Brgy. Binaliw on Sunday, November 6.

Ayuman said the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) had recommended the immediate evacuation of those residing in the particular area as the ground beneath their houses had loosened as a result of non-stop rains in the previous days.

The City Hall executive also shared photos during an earlier site inspection led by CCDRRMO together with barangay responders from Binaliw. Huge cracks apparently due to continuous land movement have resulted in substantial damage to the houses.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ayuman said all children and a person-with-disability (PWD) adult residing in the area had been relocated to a safer area.

