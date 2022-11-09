‘Victory for Oponganons’: Lapu-Lapu LGU receives five awards from DILG

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Government bagged five awards from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for its efficient anti-illegal drugs campaign and functional peace and order council.

Among the awards that the city received were “Highly Functional City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC)” in the 2021 performance audit, “2021 Best Performing City ADAC”; “Functional Peace and Order Council (POC)” in the 2019 performance audit, “Functional Peace and Order Council (POC)” in the 2021 performance audit,” and “City with the second-highest number of safety seals issued to registered establishments.”

In his speech during the awarding ceremony held at the Mezzo Hotel in Cebu City, Chan could not contain his happiness and expressed his gratitude to the agency and to Oponganons, who supported him in his endeavors.

“Thank you all so much! It’s not just a victory for myself, but a victory for the whole of Oponganon! Congratulations to all of us,” Chan said.

Chan, together with Lapu-Lapu City-DILG director Johan Pino, received the awards.

Chan said that the city’s efforts were being rewarded since they already have one drug-free barangay and six drug-cleared barangays that were declared by the Regional Oversight Committee, led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

“Namung gyud ang atong kahago, sa atong paningkamot, labi na sa peace and order sa city of Lapu-Lapu, kay duna na kitay drug-free barangay, kay duna na kitay drug-cleared barangay,” he said.

After passing the ADAC performance audit, the city garnered 95 points from 2019 to 2021 for the exemplary performance of its duties in complementing the national government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

Local government units (LGU) are assessed based on the functionality and effectiveness of their local ADAC through existing issuances, policies, endorsed innovations, and best practices at all levels.

Chan also expressed his gratitude to the executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP) Garry Lao, CADAC, the City Health Office, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), PDEA, DILG, Department of Justice (DOJ), and barangay officials for helping him in making this possible and for the efficient implementation of the city’s anti-illegal drugs campaign.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Lapu mayor mulls limiting number of devotees at Muelle Osmeña Port