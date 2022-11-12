Warriors steal another game from Webmasters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors rallied from eight points down in the final quarter to beat the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, 65-60, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was the second meeting between the two squads, and like the first, the Warriors proved steadier at the endgame to steal another crucial victory.

The victory improved the Warriors’ record to three wins with five losses good for the No. 4 spot, while the Webmasters dropped to, 3-4 (win-loss) good for No. 3.

In their first meeting last October 20, 2022, the Warriors stormed back from a 15-point deficit to beat the Webmasters, giving Paul Joven his first win as the Warriors’ newly-appointed head coach.

In their second encounter, Roosevelt Jeliangao led the Warriors with 21 points, 10 of which were tallied in the fourth period.

Froilan Mangubat added 11 points, while Vhann Baruc tallied 10 markers, seven of which he scored also in the final period.

Luigi Gabisan scored 12 for the Webmasters while Luther Leonard had 11 in their losing efforts.

It was a tooth-and-nail battle between the two teams as both were hampered by multiple turnovers.

The game was tied four times in the second half with UC leading 49-41 in the final period.

However, the Warriors retaliated with a, 17-8 run that put them ahead, 58-57, with Jeliangao leading the offense with three straight triples.

UC tied the game anew, at 58-all after Michael Diaz split his free throws with 2:30 left in the game and even grabbed a, 59-58 lead, in his second trip to the line.

However, Baruc stepped up by scoring USC’s last seven points. He nailed a timely jumper to grab the lead,60-59, with 1:30 left in the game.

UC could’ve answered back, but Jhiey Paraldo committed a crucial turnover, leading to Baruc scoring a breakaway layup to stretch USC’s lead to three, 62-59.

UC then committed another turnover after Diaz was slapped with an offensive foul with 1:10 left in the game.

Baruc with the nerves of steel, sank another jumper to extend their lead to five, 64-59, with 49 seconds left.

Galinato was able to score one free throw for UC, cutting their deficit to four, 60-64, with 40 seconds left. However, another turnover sealed their doom as Baruc split his two attempts to knot the final score.

In the other collegiate game, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers remained unbeaten in seven games by clobbering the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 90-69.

Froiland Maglasang and Zylle Cabellon each scored 18 points to lead UV, while AJ Sacayan had 17. Jim Taala led CIT-U with 11 points.

CIT-U tumbled to a 1-6 (win-loss) record. /rcg

