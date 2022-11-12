Bogo Trailblazers topple mighty Magis Eagles in battle of undefeated high school teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy (CBSAA) Trailblazers toppled the mighty Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, 82-79, in the battle of unbeaten teams of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school division basketball tournament on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Trailblazers shocked the formidable Magis Eagles in their seesaw battle in what could be a sneak peek of the high school finals.

The Trailblazers remained unbeaten with five wins while inflicting the Magis Eagles their first loss in six games.

“We’ve prepared for this game for almost a week. We studied their game and took notes of their style. We didn’t lose hope even if we were behind big in the third period, we just played with our hearts and my players were more determined to win the game,” said CBSAA’s head coach Leode Garcia.

Crafty guard Lance Sabroso dropped 19 points while Jerome Arboiz added 12, and Yzali Dugaduga scored 10 for the Trailblazers.

Jelomar Rota scored 18 for the Magis Eagles, while Jared Bahay and Alden Cainglet both tallied 12, and Michael Asoro added 11.

Both teams went on a tooth-and-nail battle, with the Magis Eagles maintaining a slim lead, 62-56, entering the final period.

They stretched their lead to a dozen, 69-57, midway through the final period.

The Trailblazers, however, unloaded a, 20-10 bomb to pull themselves within two points, 77-79.

With 29.7 seconds remaining, Arboiz launched a three-pointer from the right corner that put the Trailblazers ahead, 80-79.

Dale Otero then blocked Cainglet’s three-point attempt with 23 seconds remaining, secured the rebound, and forced the Magis Eagles to foul.

Dugaduga was sent to the stripe and he did not disappoint after sinking both free throws to give the Trailblazers a three-point cushion, 82-79.

Jared Bahay tried to save the Magis Eagles from their impending defeat, but Otero once again displayed his defensive prowess after stealing the ball from the former.

The Magis Eagles, again, forced a foul, sending Simon Maghinay to the free-throw line. Although Maghinay missed both attempts, the Trailblazers celebrated their nail-biting victory. /rcg

