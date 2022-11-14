Rama mulls ‘belly measurement contest’ to test City Hall workers’ commitment, discipline 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama urged City Hall workers to instill discipline and commitment in their jobs.

In turn, he is considering having a ‘belly measurement contest’ among the city government’s over 3,000 employees.

During the flag-raising ceremony on Monday, November 14, Rama expressed dismay over “lazy and undisciplined” workers.

In particular, those who do not have the commitment to be part of his plans in making the city “Singapore-like,” he said.

“Makakita gani ko ninyo nagkadagko inyong tiyan, it bothers me. You think I will not be bothered? Mao na palihog, wa ko moingon sapsapi nang tiyana,” Rama said.

The mayor believed that “the size of belly fat” indicates an individual’s discipline and commitment.

“Basin muabot ang panahon nga magcontest ta…Mao na, please, I’m looking at your belly. Ang inyong tiyan determines your discipline… I’m not joking. The size of your stomach or belly reflects your discipline,” he added.

This is not the first proposal Rama raised as means to convince and align City Hall workers with his administration’s plans in replicating Singapore’s best practices here.

The mayor had been vocal and active in cleansing the city government’s ranks from scallawags and other “undesirable employees. “

Earlier, he also warned workers tampering with their attendance that they may face suspension from work.

