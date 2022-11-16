USC takes down CIT-U in overtime

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors pulled off a 79-70 overtime victory against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

James Gica led the USC’s overtime win with 22 points as the Warriors improved to 4-5 (win-loss) for fourth place in the team standings.

The Warriors took care of overtime with a 14-5 run en route to back-to-back victories as they were coming off a 65-60 win over the University of Cebu (UC). The Warriors also avenged their first-round loss to the Wildcats last October 22.

USC seemed to have the game in the bag when it led, 65-62, in the closing seconds of regulation.

But CIT-U’s Allen Rey Gler sent the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating three.

But the Wildcats couldn’t stop the Warriors in overtime despite Ivan Ares’ 12 points and Jesse Aloro’s 11.

CIT-U dropped to a 1-7 in the team standings.

EYEYING NO. 3

According to USC’s head coach Paul Joven, they are eyeing to grab the No. 3 spot in the team standings as they only have one remaining game in the eliminations.

Their last remaining game is against the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) on Saturday, November 19.

“I told my players that if we win against USJ-R, we will get to rest for around two weeks, enough to prepare for the playoffs. But it is completely up to them, because they are already aware how crucial our game is against USJ-R. We must win the game on Saturday, or we will have a more difficult path going to the playoffs, worse we will get eliminated,” he said.

“But I trust the entire team, they know how important this game is despite the challenges we try to overcome for not having a proper training venue.”

If they win the game, they are likely going to secure the No. 3 or the No. 4 spots, but it also depends on the outcome of UC’s game on November 20 against the University of the Visayas (UV).

Currently, UV leads the team standings with a 7-0 record while the University of Southern Philippines Foundation is at second with a 5-3 slate.

USJ-R has a 3-4 record tied with UC.

