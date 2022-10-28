USPF nips CIT-U in Cesafi men’s basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers outlasted the gritty Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 74-70, in a Cesafi men’s basketball game on Thursday evening, October 27, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Panthers improved to a 2-1 (win-loss) record while the Wildcats dropped to 1-3.

Karl Marvin Langahin led the Panthers’ win with his 15-point outing, while Al-Je Mendez and Rodelio Cauba Jr. added 12 points each.

CIT-U’s Jess Aloro had 23 points but it wasn’t enough to save CIT-U from the loss.

Although USPF was leading majority of the game, CIT-U didn’t let go as it kept fighting back, cutting the lead to a one-possession ball game numerous times.

USPF led by as many as 10 points, 63-53, in the fourth quarter after Cauba and Mendez sparked a short scoring burst.

However, the Wildcats’ never-say-die attitude kept them within striking distance.

The Wildcats slowly chipped the lead away with Aloro leading the comeback with timely shots. The Wildcats then pulled themselves to within 64-66 after Key Darang Suano nailed both his free throws with 1:44 remaining.

Josiah Villamayor then got fouled in the ensuing possession and sank both his free throws that tied the game at 66-all with 1:39 remaining.

But the Panthers quickly regained the lead with Mendez’s putback, 68-66, with a minute left.

The Wildcats had the chance to grab the lead, but Suano missed his wide-open triple with 48 seconds left.

Cauba then scored a layup from Neon Chavez’s drop pass, giving USPF a four-point lead, 70-66, with 28 seconds remaining.

With both teams on penalty, Aloro was sent to the foul line twice with 24 seconds remaining. He converted both his free throws in his first trip to the line, to bring them to within 68-70.

However, Cauba quickly answered with a timely layup to give USPF a four-point lead, 72-68, with nine seconds left.

USPF committed a crucial foul in the following ball possession, sending Aloro to the freethrow line anew.

He was able to sink both free throws, which cut the deficit again to two, 70-72.

With eight seconds left in the game, Suano also committed a crucial foul, sending Chavez to the freethrow line. He calmly scored both his attempts to seal the game.

The Panthers return into action on Sunday, October 30, against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 6:30 PM. The Wildcats will play on Saturday against the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at 3:30 PM.

