Cat out of the bag: TSA officers shocked to see feline in checked suitcase

Personnel from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States government at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York were shocked to see a live cat inside a checked suitcase.

The incident took place on November 16, 2022 (US Time).

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, in a Tweet, said an officer at JFK airport detected the feline when the bag went through their X-ray machine.

A @TSA officer was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag at @JFKairport after it went through the X-ray unit. Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home. pic.twitter.com/5XZVJLaZNm — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 22, 2022

“Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home,” Farbstein added.

A separate interview with NBC News stated that the bag was bound for Florida via a connecting flight in Atlanta.

The agency also published photos of the ‘hiss-toric discovery’ on Twitter, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens.

Some expressed relief that the feline escaped tragedy as animals can have a hard time adjusting to cabin pressure. Others wondered how the cat got in the bag without getting noticed.

