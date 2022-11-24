Animals Life! Travel Viral

Cat out of the bag: TSA officers shocked to see feline in checked suitcase

By: November 24, 2022
Cat out of the bag: TSA officers shocked to see feline in checked suitcase

Photo from TSA Twitter

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Officers in one of the world’s busiest airports rescued a cat apparently trapped inside a checked luggage. 

Personnel from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the United States government at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York were shocked to see a live cat inside a checked suitcase.

The incident took place on November 16, 2022 (US Time). 

 

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, in a Tweet, said an officer at JFK airport detected the feline when the bag went through their X-ray machine. 

 

“Traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household. On the bright side, the cat’s out of the bag and safely back home,” Farbstein added. 

A separate interview with NBC News stated that the bag was bound for Florida via a connecting flight in Atlanta. 

The agency also published photos of the ‘hiss-toric discovery’ on Twitter, eliciting mixed reactions from netizens. 

Some expressed relief that the feline escaped tragedy as animals can have a hard time adjusting to cabin pressure. Others wondered how the cat got in the bag without getting noticed. 

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

150 cats headed for dinner tables rescued in China

Mimiyuuuh celebrates birthday with rescued dogs and cats

TAGS: airport, CAT, cats, CDN, Cebu Daily News, tsa, US news, World news
Latest Stories
Most Read