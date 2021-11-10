Mimiyuuuh celebrates birthday with rescued dogs and cats

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Mimiyuuuh really does have a big heart.

The vlogger, who has 4.1 million subscribers on Youtube, shared her blessings with our fur friends in the shelter of Pawssion Project Foundation.

Mimiyuuuh, who is celebrating her birthday on Thursday, November 11, 2021, wanted to have an early celebration together with the rescued cats and dogs of the foundation.

In the vlog, Mimiyuuuh is seen carrying gifts for the dogs, like toys, shampoos, dog food, and sacks of rice, too.

Mimiyuuuh fulfilled her dream of having a dog last year since they moved into a bigger house. Her dogs’ names are Period and Tabi.

Since she was little, Mimiyuuuh always wanted to have a pet but since they lived in a small home before, it was impossible for their family to take one in.

WATCH: Vlogger, influencer and endorser Mimiyuuuh shares his blessings for his birthday this year with the rescued dogs and cats at the Pawssion Project shelter.

So today, with the blessings she has received, she is open and happy to share it with the rescued dogs and cats of the Pawssion Project Foundation shelter.

In her vlog she was also asking her “rich subscribers” to donate some funds for the foundation.

“Yun yung wish ko for my birthday (for the rescued animals in the shelter to have their permanent home). Ito may nanonood dito yung mga mayayaman to kamustahin natin. Baka naman freny, ito naman hindi ma giveso,” she joked.

Mimiyuuuh is really out there spreading love, happiness and blessings to others, especially to our furry friends.

Happy Birthday, Mimiyuuuh!

