PH bet Meiji Aculana Cruz is Miss CosmoWorld 2022

December 01, 2022
Meiji Aculana Cruz

Philippine bet Meiji Aculana Cruz (center) is crowned Miss CosmoWorld 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The St. Regis in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. | Miss CosmoWorld FB

Philippine bet Meiji Aculana Cruz was crowned Miss CosmoWorld 2022 on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The St. Regis in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Cruz, a 28-year-old TV host and brand ambassador who represented Valenzuela in the Bb. Pilipinas in 2021 and finished second runner-up, beat over 20 other beauties for the crown. 

 

Uzbekistan’s Amaliya Shakirova was the first runner-up while Thailand’s Onnapun Na Chiangmai landed second runner-up.

According to an article at Pageant Circle, the Miss CosmoWorld is a Malaysia-based international beauty pageant run by celebrity and former Miss Chinese Cosmos Carrie Lee.

Cruz, who is a graduate of three bachelor’s degrees and currently pursuing her master’s, is an advocate for education, the article added. 

