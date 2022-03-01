Elias shows us some amazing social skills

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Elias Modesto Adarna Cruz is a social butterfly at three years old!

Elias, the son of Cebuana Ellen Adarna Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz, shows his social skills as he is filmed talking and mingling with people during a trip to Africa.

This is no surprise to those who know the little boy as he is very polite and loves to talk and mingle with everyone.

But during their short stay in Ngorogoro Crater, Tanzania, he showed his appreciation to the staff and crew by giving them a fist bump before leaving for another adventure.

In an Instagram story of Ellen she captioned one of the videos, “My boy has amazing social SkillzZzz, non-stop chika.”

The video shows how Elias is talking to the grown-up staff in the villa they are staying in.

Nice one, Elias!

