LPG prices up by P2.25-P2.27/kg effective Dec 1

For the second straight month, local oil companies jacked up the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products effective today, Dec. 1.

In separate advisories, Petron and Phoenix LPG Philippines raised LPG prices by P2.25 per kilogram.

Solane’s upward adjustment is slightly higher at P2.27 per kg.

Meanwhile, Petron and Phoenix LPG Philippines said AutoLPG prices climbed by P1.26 and P1.25 per liter, respectively.

Last month, firms implemented a hefty price increases of P3.50 to P3.55 per kg for LPG products and P1.95 to P1.96 per li for AutoLPG products.

The adjustments reflect the international contract price of LPG for December.