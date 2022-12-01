Pharmacy in Liloan loses P115,000 cash to thieves

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Still unidentified thieves broke into a pharmacy in Liloan town, northern Cebu, and took off with at least P115,000 worth of cash last Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Police in Liloan, northern Cebu confirmed that thieves struck at a branch of a huge pharmacy chain in Brgy. Jubay last Wednesday.

Hours before opening their store on Wednesday morning, the branch’s sales assistants sought help from authorities when they discovered signs of a break-in, and that several valuables went missing.

Initial investigations from the police showed that the thieves forced themselves inside the building by destroying the concrete wall at the back portion of the pharmacy.

The suspects also managed to destroy the pharmacy’s cash vault and stole cash worth P115,297 stored inside.

Police added that most of the cash stolen happened to be the store’s proceeds.

Investigators believed that the break-in happened between late Tuesday evening and Wednesday dawn. They also invited the store’s lone security guard on duty at that time for interrogation.

Liloan is a first-class municipality located approximately 22 kilometers north of Cebu City.

RELATED STORIES

Electrical mishap possible cause of P175M warehouse fire in Liloan, Cebu

Thieves carted away valuables worth P800,000 from jewelry store in Lapu-Lapu

PNP sees slight increase in theft, robbery in NCR, 2 other regions as holiday season nears