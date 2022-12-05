Kim Atienza advises volleyball stars over alleged fans snub: ‘Catering to fans is a responsibility’

Kim Atienza advised the volleyball players of Choco Mucho Flying Titans to “act properly in public” after the team allegedly snubbed fans in Boracay.

Through his Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 4, the TV host shared a video of the volleyball athletes including Deanna Wong, Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon, Odina Aliyeva and Cherry Nunag being greeted by fans while walking towards what appears to be a shuttle service.

Aside from Madayag, De Leon and Nunag who waved and nodded, the rest of the athletes seemed to have passed by and opted not to interact with fans. Aliyeva, meanwhile, shook her head in refusal to a fan’s request to take a photo with her.

“As public personalities, (yes athletes are also public figures) we have a choice to inspire and show gratitude to fans who passionately support us or we can choose to stay private and give them the cold shoulder,” Atienza said.

“This team should be advised that catering to fans is a responsibility, otherwise, stay out of the public eye and play privately,” he added. “What an irritating yet sad sight. I hope they are advised by their sponsors to act properly in public. Back to you guys.”

The video appears to have been taken down from Atienza’s page but a copy of it is still up on the TikTok page of internet personality Rendon Labador, who first uploaded the clip that made rounds on social media.

Atienza then stated through a comment that the players may have been tired at the time, but it is just “proper” to give them these reminders while they are “young and have a bright future.”

The volleyball team has yet to comment on the matter as of this writing. EDV

RELATED STORIES:

Kim Atienza says friendship with former ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts remains ‘regardless of network’

Kim Atienza cheers daughter on her modeling career: ‘Achieve the dreams I wasn’t able to realize’