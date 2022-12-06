Senate panel OKs creation of Negros Island Region

MANILA, Philippines — Five measures seeking the establishment of the Negros Island Region were approved by the Senate committee on local government on Monday.

The panel, chaired by Senator JV Ejercito, passed Senate Bill Nos. 126, 89, 812, 1422, and 1469.

The Negros Island Region would consist of the provinces of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental.

The bills, the senator noted, are needed to bolster the efficiency of service delivery in the areas and to provide convenience to its residents.

“Malinaw po ang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa Negros Occidental at Negros Oriental na gawing isang rehiyon ang Negros Island upang mas mapabilis at mailapit ang mga serbisyo ng national government sa kanila. Naniniwala rin po tayo na ito rin ay magiging daan upang mas maging masigla ang nasabing rehiyon,” Ejercito said in a statement.

(The need of our fellow Filipinos in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental to make Negros Island a region is clear as it will hasten and bring closer the services of the national government to them. We also believe that this will revitalize the region.)

The Negros Island Region was established in 2015 through Executive Order No. 183. But it was abolished in 2017 through Executive Order No. 38.

