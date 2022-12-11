Farmers urged to register to agriculture registry to avail of DA program benefits

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A farmer from Bantayan town in northern Cebu has encouraged other farmers to register to the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA) so that they can avail of the benefits of the programs for farmers of the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7)

Facondo dela Peña, a corn farmer, said this after he received the fertilizer vouchers that the DA-7 personnel started distributing to corn farmers on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

De la Peña said that the fertilizers that they received would help them a lot, especially since its price had skyrocketed.

“Dako kaayo ug ikatabang sa amoa ang abuno nga among nadawat, hilabi na karon nga mahal na ang abuno,” he said.

(The fertilizer that we received will be a big help to us, especially now that the prices of fertilizers had gone up.)

De la Peña was one of the 134 farmers from Bantayan and Madridejos towns in northern Cebu, who received fertilizer support during the kick-off distribution of the fertilizer vouchers.

The program was funded under the agency’s corn program through the fertilizer discount voucher scheme.

Each qualified and master-listed beneficiary has received a voucher with an equivalent amount of P2,000, which can be claimed by an accredited fertilizer merchant.

Accredited merchants, however, were invited during the distribution so that farmers can claim their fertilizers right away.

For corn farmers to qualify, they must be users of NSIC-registered corn and cassava varieties, members of corn or cassava clusters, duly registered in the Registry System for Basic Sector in Agriculture (RSBSA) and encoded in the National Famers’ and Fishers’ Registry System (NFFRS).

Farmer-beneficiaries will be extracted in the Farmers’ Information Management System (FIMS).

RELATED STORIES

Farmers can still claim fertilizer vouchers

Proposed ‘Agriculture Scholar sa Sugbo Ordinance’ needs to be tweaked

Pricey fuel, fertilizer eating away at PH’s self-sufficiency dreams

/dbs