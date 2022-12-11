First Bohol, now Palompon plans to replicate Suroy Suroy – Capitol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another local government in the Visayas has expressed interest in replicating Cebu’s flagship tourism program, the Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo.

Local officials from Palompon town in Leyte, led by its Mayor Ramon Oñate, visited Cebu province last Dec. 9 for a ‘benchmarking tour and dialogue’ with Capitol officials.

During the meeting, Palompon’s local government wanted to replicate the Capitol’s best practices, including Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo to further promote its tourism industry, a report from Sugbo News, the province’s media arm, said.

“Di mi mauwaw nga muingon, Gov nga mangopya gyud mi sa imong nabuhat. Gani, nakasugod-sugod nami ug pareha sa inyong Suroy Suroy sa alliance sa Palompon ug Isabel,” Oñate was quoted on saying.

(We are not ashamed to say, Gov we will copy what you did. In fact, we have already started one that is similar to your Suroy Suroy with the alliance of Palompon and Isabel.)

Aside from tourism, the local government unit (LGU) of Palompon also said they would want to follow Cebu province’s programs in terms of agriculture.

Palompon is a second-class municipality in Leyte of Eastern Visayas. The town plays host to several popular tourist destinations, including Kalanggaman Island and Tabuk Marine Park and Bird Sanctuary.

It can be recalled that Bohol province also expressed its desire to replicate Suroy Suroy sa Sugbo to boost its tourism scene.

Suroy Suroy returned last November after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Capitol welcomed at least 400 participants during the three-day excursion which covered the southern part of Cebu province.

RELATED STORIES

Culinary gems, stories showcased in Suroy Suroy Sugbo

Suroy-Suroy 2023 to kickoff after Sinulog

Bohol ready to replicate Suroy-Suroy sa Sugbo

DOT outlines efforts to revive tourism industry

DOT chief: Success of tourism industry rests in success of regions

/dbs