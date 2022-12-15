Radisson Blu Cebu Christmas Count-Up

Western holiday traditions in a Philippine setting are nothing novel, but a life-size Advent Calendar with daily surprises is helping light up the holidays for some excited children as Cebu City is abuzz with Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s new Christmas tradition.

Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu believes Christmas is for children and, in close partnership with the SOS Children’s Village—a non-profit organization that shelters children who have been rescued from dire situations of mistreatment or neglect and raises and prepares them for brighter futures—the hotel’s various teams from Sales & Marketing to Front Office, Human Resources to Security, Finance to Housekeeping, all the different teams take turns in hosting the daily opening of a box of surprises and gifts with one of the foundation’s children and their respective house-mother.

Each box contains specially-crafted Christmas goodies from the hotel’s award-winning Feria restaurant, as well as various presents carefully selected to complement the child’s age and perhaps even personality. A total of 24 kids from the 12 different houses of the SOS Children’s Village will get to open a box every day until Christmas eve and, together with their house-mother, enjoy a leisurely and sumptuous breakfast at Feria, in this fun, new daily count up to Christmas Day.

For more information about Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu’s responsible business activities, call 032 402 9900 or e-mail [email protected].

