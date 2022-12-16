Suganob-Vicelles world title eliminator to be held in either Tagbilaran or Calape

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable is eyeing Tagbilaran City or the town of Calape to stage the much-anticipated world title eliminator between Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob and Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles on February 25, 2023.

PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot, said they are listening to both the local government units of Tagbilaran City and Calape town about their offers to host the world title eliminator.

“Ang Tagbilaran, willing mo host sa venue, pero pwede ra gyud nato sabotan. Amo na giistoryahan kay ni invite pud nako ang Calape LGU nga adto buhaton ang fight. Karon tan-awn nato, pero definitely mobalik gyud mi sa Calape inig ka May para sa ilang town fiesta,” said Podot.

Former Tagbilaran City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap and his wife, Jane, said they are very willing to host the major bout if they’re given the chance.

“Ready gihapon ang mga venue sa Tagbilaran kung mo decide didto nila ibutang ang fight. Pero depende lang kay maayo man sad ang venue sa Calape. Mag sabot lang ta ni Mayor Julius (Herrera of Calape),” Yap said.

“Ang importante is madayon ang fight aron malingaw ang mga taw ug mapakita nato sa tibuok kalibutan ang kalidad sa mga boksidor nato gikan sa probinsiya sa Bohol,” he added.

Tagbilaran has two major venues, the Bohol Wisdom School and the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex.

Calape boasts a spacious indoor sports complex.

Suganob, one of PMI’s banner boxers, and Vicelles of the Cebu-based Omega Boxing Gym, are two legitimate contenders for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title currently being held by African Sive Nontshinga.

The winning boxer between Suganob and Vicelles will be Nontshinga’s mandatory challenger.

Suganob and Vicelles’ world title eliminator showdown is also considered one of the biggest fights in the local boxing scene in 2023.

Both boxers are undefeated.

The 25-year-old Suganob of Dauis, Bohol holds a record of 12-0 (win-loss)) and currently holds the IBF Youth light flyweight title.

Meanwhile, Vicelles, 27, of Lebak, Sultan Kudarat, has a record of 17-0 with 10 knockouts and one draw.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Two WBO title bouts in ‘Kumong Bol-anon 8’