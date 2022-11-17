Two WBO title bouts in ‘Kumong Bol-anon 8’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two World Boxing Organization (WBO) title bouts will be included in the “Kumong Bol-Anon VIII” fight card of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable slated December 8, 2022, at the Calape Cultural Center and Sport Complex in Bohol.

The official fight card that will feature 13 bouts was recently announced by PMI Boxing Stable’s promoter and manager, Floriezyl Echavez Podot.

The bout’s main event will feature one of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s four regional champions, Virgel “Valiente” Vitor, who will defend his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight belt against Korean Dong Kwan Lee, who is the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian Boxing Council silver featherweight champion.

This will be Vitor’s first time to defend the WBO regional title roughly three months after winning it against Thai Arnon Yupang via a third round technical knockout (TKO) in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon VII” last September in Dimiao, Bohol.

In the co-main event, PMI’s unbeaten prospect Daniel “Vaquero” Nicolas will fight for the vacant WBO Oriental Youth featherweight title against Jestine Tesoro of Bansalan Davao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the undercard will have several other PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pugs.

PMI’s Shane Gentallian will face Ronald Ewican of Ozamis City, while Rodel Suganob squares off with Mark Glen Antaran of Davao City.

Reigning WBF Asia Pacific super bantamweight champion Jhunrille Castino will fight Dipolog’s Emmanuel Mogawa, while the former’s stablemate, Gerwin Asilo, takes on Kier Clenton Espere of Surigao del Sur in a six-rounder duel.

The rest of the fight card pits Reymart Tagacanao vs Jerry Tabago, Christian Balunan vs Jar-r Tulinan, Rjay Seos-e vs Dave Barlas, Pablito Balidio vs. Ernesto Camiguing, Arnel Tinampay vs Ryan Maano, and Renoel Pael vs. John Vincent Pangga.

Also, the WBF international minimumweight champion Lito Dante will also be included in the fight card, but his opponent’s identity is yet to be announced.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Kumong Bol-anon 7 features Bohol’s rising ring warriors