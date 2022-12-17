Marcos gives one-time rice allowance to all gov’t employees

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. granted a one-time rice allowance to all government personnel for this year, Malacañang announced in a statement on Saturday.

Those who are entitled to receive the rice subsidy include civilian personnel in national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs), government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions, government instrumentalities with corporate powers, and government corporate entities occupying regular, contractual or casual positions.

Military, police, fire, and jail personnel are also entitled to receive the rice assistance.

Personnel from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (Namria) are also entitled to get the service recognition incentive.

‘Service recognition incentive’

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive also granted a “service recognition incentive” for employees in the executive department.

“The President’s order authorizes the grant of a one-time service recognition incentive at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000 for executive department personnel,” the Office of the Press Secretary said.

Those who are entitled to receive the incentive include civilian personnel in NGAs, covering those in state SUCs, GOCCs, regular, contractual, or casual employees, members of the military and the police, as well as fire and jail personnel under the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Bucor, PCG, and Namria employees will also receive the incentive.

Employees of both houses of Congress, the Judiciary, the Office of the Ombudsman, and Constitutional offices may also be granted a one-time SRI by their respective heads of office at a uniform rate not exceeding P20,000.

