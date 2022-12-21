‘UP Fight’ reverberating during UAAP games

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) games galvanized an extraordinary sense of solidarity for constituents of the University of the Philippines (UP), often described as the microcosm of a highly diverse nation.

An academic community all too easily fractured by politics and personal interest, the cheer “UP Fight!” reverberated during the past UAAP games as the UP Fighting Maroons fought UP style — “may giting at tapang.” Every point is worth screaming.

Each game became mini-reunions with endless photo-ops and reminiscing of college days memories over coffee, lunch, merienda or dinner.

UP is one of the four founding members of the UAAP in 1938. There are presently eight member universities.

Securing tickets became a challenging feat in every game due to the increasing number of enthusiastic fans eager to shout “UP Fight” as the Maroons battle it out to earn the spot for the final games.

I still remember watching basketball games of the UAAP in the late 1980s and early 1990s with almost empty seats.

In 1986, UP Men’s Basketball Team (MBT) won over UE Red Warriors under the guidance of legendary coach Joe Lipa with star players Benjie Paras, Ronnie Magsanoc and Eric Altamirano.

From 2007 to 2014, except in 2008, UP was always at the bottom pit as it ranked eighth (out of eight schools) in the basketball category.

UP Fighting Maroons won their first title all the way back in 1939 (Season 2) then followed it up 47 years later in 1986 (Season 49). Then there was the 36 years championship drought until its third title this year (Season 84).

In 2018 Season 81, UP’s bid for the championship trophy unfortunately ended when it lost to Ateneo.

In 2019 Season 82, UP was defeated by UST during the Final Four round.

In 2020/21 season 83, there was no tournament due to the pandemic.

In 2022, the Maroons had their best record as champions in Season 84.

UP Fighting Maroons claimed their first championship in 36 years when it dethroned the Ateneo Blue Eagles during Game Three of the UAAP Season 84 Finals last May 13, 2022 at the MOA Arena.

However, its attempt to be the back to back champion for Season 85 ended when it succumbed to Ateneo during Game 3 of the finals with a roaring 21,814 crowd.

UP won Game One of the finals (72-66) but the Blue Eagles took it back in Game Two (65-55) . Ateneo won in Game Three (75-68) bagging the trophy.

Game Three scores of UP (68): Spencer 14, Alarcon 12, Galinato 12, Tamayo 11, Cagulangan 9, Diouf 7, Gonzales 2, Lucero 1, Abadiano 0, Fortea 0, Lina 0.

Scores for the Quarters (Ateneo/UP): 30-14, 47-32, 60-52, 75-68.

With a difference of seven points, UP literally lost the game in the first quarter as scores show that UP won in 3 of the 4 quarters in terms of incremental points: UP had 14, 18, 20 and 16 while Ateneo had 30, 17, 13, and 15.

Perhaps a major factor is the absence of 6-foot-7 forward Zavier Lucero in Game Three who was not able to play due to the tear of his left ACL he suffered during Game Two.

Another major player, CJ Cansino, missed the entirety of UAAP Season 85 when he underwent surgery last July due to a right knee injury during the last elimination game of Season 84 but came back and made an impact in Game Three basketball finals.

During Season 84, two MBT players landed in the mythical five, namely Lucero with 62.0 statistical points (SPs) and Carl Tamayo at 57.643 SPs.

For Season 85, two players again were recognized as part of the Mythical Five: Tamayo with 63.429 SPs built on averages of 13.79 points and 7.71 rebounds along with anchor Malick Diouf.

Diouf was also recognized as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) making him the fourth top individual awardee for UP in league history along with Bright Akhuetie (2018), Eric Altamirano (1986), and Fort Acuna (1968).

Diouf, last season’s MVP, amassed 73.9 statistical points (SPs) built on averages of 10.79 points, 10.86 rebounds, 2.86 assists, 1.57 blocks, and 1.5 steals.

Tamayo also received a special award as Lazada Swag player of the season.

The UP Fighting Maroons has earned the moniker “Cramming Maroons” due to their nail-biting, cardiac games.

Cramming is life for the UP community—even basketball games are no exception in that habit.

With 67-70 score during the last 20.1 seconds, many were still hoping that a three-point shot will lead to an overtime just like what happened last season.

Lucero entered the court 0.7 seconds remaining in the game to shoot a technical free throw making the final score to be 68-75.

“That’s something I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life, too,” Lucero said in an interview.

Despite the loss, we celebrated with a bonfire at the Amphitheatre to give honor to our boys.

The cheer “UP Fight” resonated in every game as men and women who solidly believed in the team, including the support group Nowhere To Go But UP, stood by their side in their journey.

With the “Walang Bibitaw” battle cry, it was a season as poetic and as heartfelt as the words of UP Naming Mahal lovingly and proudly sang by many generations of Iskolar ng Bayan.

