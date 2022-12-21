Boy with leukemia pleads for urgent help

A five-year-old boy from Brgy. Biking, Dauis, Bohol is wholeheartedly pleading for urgent financial help as he presses on with his fight against cancer.

Caleb Geoffrey Morales was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on September 15, 2022. His signs and symptoms started approximately two months prior to his diagnosis. His manifestations include recurring fever, unusual paleness, and bruises on his skin. His parents were alarmed because of his persisting condition, so they brought him to a medical facility for check-up. His complete blood count showed decreased red blood cell and platelet count. This result prompted his doctor to recommend hospital admission for Caleb. Consequently, blood transfusions were done. A few days after that, they were referred to Cebu City to seek specialised medical care. Bone marrow aspiration was then performed and the results indicated that Caleb has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL), a type of cancer of the blood in which the bone marrow produces an abnormally high number of immature lymphocytes causing its build-up and decreasing the other healthy blood cells. This enervating disease commonly affects children. Yet, there is a high chance of cure for children who are treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Caleb’s chemotherapy began on October 3, 2022. His attending physician prescribed a treatment protocol that they will follow for the next three years in order to achieve complete healing. Indeed, Caleb’s treatment come at a high cost that his family could not afford. At the moment, he is on induction which is the first phase of his treatment. His monthly chemotherapy sessions are very expensive. His regular laboratory workups, medications, and other medical procedures comprise their expenditures. Considering all these, his medical needs will reach up to P80,000 every month.

Caleb is a quiet and sweet boy as described by his mother. He likes to play with toy cars with his friends who are his neighbors. As the second of two siblings, his family treasures him profoundly. When asked about her wish for Caleb, his mother said, “I am hoping for the best for him. I also pray that we will be able to sustain his chemotherapy so that one day, he will be cancer-free.” His father works hard to meet their family’s needs. He drives the tricycle for a P300 income per day or he mows grasses for the same amount of money per day. His mother, a housewife, takes good care of the family. The high cost of living nowadays together with their growing needs had brought financial strain to their family. What they are going through perplexes them every day. In addition to that, Caleb’s continuing chemotherapy had already emptied their family’s meager savings. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, his parents are earnestly appealing for financial assistance from goodhearted individuals in order to save the life of their dear child.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.