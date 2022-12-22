Pagasa says cloudy skies, rain to prevail in PH until Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies with rain could be the dominant weather condition in the country until Christmas Day as the Philippines is experiencing the effects of the northeast monsoon in Luzon and a low-pressure area (LPA) off Surigao del Sur.

In a bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, December 22, 2022, that the LPA was last located 215 kilometers east northeast of Hinatuan town.

“Magpapa-ulan pa rin ang LPA sa malaking bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao habang iirial pa rin ang malakas na amihan (northeast monsoon) sa Luzon hanggang sa araw ng Pasko,” weather specialist Benison Estreja said during a broadcast of Pagasa’s latest advisory.

(The LPA will still bring rain over a large part of Visayas and Mindanao while the strong northeast monsoon in Luzon will still dominate until Christmas Day).

The northeast monsoon will cause overcast weather with rain in Cagayan Valley and Apayao on Thursday, the state weather bureau noted, as it will likewise affect Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon although with only partly cloudy skies and light rain.

The LPA, on the other hand, is affecting the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Caraga where scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely, according to Pagasa. Estreja said the LPA still has a low chance of developing into a cyclone.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms were forecast for the rest of the country.

Because of strong winds caused by the northeast monsoon, Pagasa raised a gale warning over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, northern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduandes, Zambales and the western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands.

As for temperature ranges for Thursday, Pagasa enumerated the following:

Metro Manila: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 28 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 25 to 30 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 29 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 31 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

