Twin quakes jolt southern Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded two earthquakes in southern Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022.

The first one occurred at 1:06 p.m. on Wednesday. Phivolcs, in its latest Earthquake Bulletin, located its epicenter eight kilometers east of Aloguinsan town in western Cebu.

The tectonic quake had a depth of only one kilometer.

Phivolcs also recorded tremors in nearby areas. They reported Intensity 1 in Argao, and Talibon in Bohol.

Fortunately, no aftershocks are expected. They are also not expecting any damage to infrastructure.

Netizens, particularly in the southern part of Cebu province, were quick to report the quake. Some individuals from Talisay City, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, and Carcar City reported having also felt the land shake.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Phivolcs also recorded a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Barili, the neighboring town of Aloguinsan.

At 1:36 p.m., they noted that another earthquake occurred five kilometers east of Barili. Unlike the one recorded in Aloguinsan, it had not reported intensities, and its depth was estimated at 18 kilometers.

Earlier, Android Earthquake Alerts System, Google’s own earthquake-detecting instrument, estimated the magnitude of the earthquake that hit southern Cebu at 4.2 on the Richter scale.

