Heart Evangelista says ‘see you soon’ to Chiz Escudero after months of speculations

Heart Evangelista has seemingly shut down rumors that she and her husband Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero have split as she told him she will see him soon.

The actress made this greeting to the senator while telling fans she will be coming home for the New Year, as seen on her Instagram page yesterday, Dec. 26.

“Living between [two] worlds Paris and Manila[…] walking around Paris before heading home for New Year. Ps. See you soon [Chiz Escudero],” she said.

While Evangelista did not directly address the split rumors, several netizens expressed relief that all seemed to be well with the actress’ marriage.

“I love how a simple ‘Ps’ shuts down all the rumors,” one @lindsaycabero said.

“Pinagalaw na ni ninang ang baso! Team keso and puso tayo,” another netizen, @notyourkimmyc, gushed. (She has finally moved the glass. We’re team cheese and heart.)

“[Oh my God] you made us all so happy with the ‘PS’! Thank God!” one @edstagram820 told Evangelista.

Separation rumors about Evangelista and Escudero circulated online around August, when netizens noticed that Evangelista had removed the Escudero surname from her Instagram profile.

The actress dropped some cryptic quotes and paintings amid the speculations, and even admitted in September that she was dealing with “personal struggles.”

Evangelista then revealed in October that she was planning on staying abroad “indefinitely” amid her various work commitments. Despite the rumors, she and Escudero kept mum on the issue.

Evangelista and Escudero tied the knot in an exclusive ceremony in Balesin in February 2015, after being in a relationship for two years.

