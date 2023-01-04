9 contingents from Cebu province to join Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least nine contingents from Cebu province will be joining this year’s Sinulog Festival, the Capitol confirmed on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

These are contingents from the cities of Talisay, Carcar, Mandaue, Naga, and Toledo, and the towns of Tuburan, Carmen, and Moalboal.

The Capitol also said Barili will be performing this January 15 but only as a guest contingent.

Earlier, Elmer ‘Jojo’ Labella, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), in an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyLA, said at least 19 contingents will be competing in the One Cebu Island Sinulog.

Labella said they are expecting fewer contingents this year despite the festival making a comeback after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SFI official pointed out that financial struggles, coupled with the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, may have prevented some performers to compete.

“Gikan pa ta sa pandemic. Daghan to ang dunay intention but ang uban, especially ang out of town (wala na nifollow-up). Daghan man to ang signify kay as early as August, naghimo na ta og invitation but murag maglisod gyud sila financially even with the financial assistance nga atong gi offer,” he explained.

(We’re coming from the pandemic. A lot signified their intention but others, especially those from out of town [didn’t follow up.] A lot signified because as early as August, we sent out invitations but it seems they’re having a tough time financially even with the financial assistance we offered.)

The Sinulog Grand Parade and Ritual Showdown will be held, for the first time, at the South Road Properties (SRP) while the Sinulog sa Kabataan will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

