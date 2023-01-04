Gwen carries on with Sinulog tradition

Cebu governor makes comeback on the Sinulog stage

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | January 04,2023 - 06:26 PM
This 2020 photo by the late Tonee Despojo shows Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia dancing with the Siloy Festival of Alcoy.

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia will be making a comeback on the Sinulog stage as she will be carrying on her tradition of offering a dance to the Señor Sto. Niño this year.

Garcia confirmed to reporters in a message on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 that she will be performing the Sinulog dance this January 15.

Governor Gwen will be performing the Sinulog dance alongside with Consolacion’s Sarok Festival contingent. 

This will be the 14th time the governor will be offering a Sinulog dance as tribute and thanksgiving to the Holy Child. 

The last time Garcia did a Sinulog dance was last January 2022 but the entire performance had to be pre-recorded as COVID-related restrictions remained in effect at that time. 

The Sinulog Festival this year will be held at the South Road Properties (SRP). 

