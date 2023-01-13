Pit Senyor in Cebu, Hala Bira in Iloilo, and Kalibo– 2023 is indeed a comeback year for the biggest festivals around Visayas!

After two years of suspension, these festivals will be held in person again. But if there’s anything we’re taking away from the last two to three years, our health is really our wealth. When it comes to big gatherings, we should always have to be cautious and ready.

Fiesta with caution!

Sinulog, Dinagyang and Ati-atihan are all happening this January. And while the start of the year remains to be a festive season, it’s also he flu season. Festivals equate to inevitable interactions and convergence.

For only Php 8.00 SRP, Bioflu® can relieve multiple symptoms of flu in just one caplet– an essential to carry around your bag when you’re out and about.

As we enjoy Sinulog, Dinagyang or Ati-Atihan live again, let’s be ready when flu symptoms strikes. You may not know it, but when you experience two or more symptoms at the same time– be it headache, fever, chills, body pain, cough from post-nasal drip, colds, or sore throat, you already have the flu.

Instead of taking different medicines for different symptoms, (Phenylephrine HCl Chlorphenamine Maleate Paracetamol) BIOFLU® can be your first choice and go-to.

As we enjoy Sinulog, Dinagyang, Ati-atihan or any other upcoming festival, it pays to be ready when you suddenly feel under the weather. Be fiesta-ready and bring Bioflu® with you– #KayaAll ang tanang symptoms sa flu!