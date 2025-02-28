The Hospital at Maayo: Experience the one- stop destination for all your healthcare needs!

The Hospital at Maayo (THAM) continues to grow their health services that offer patients more than just what they arrived for.

The Hosptial at Maayo not only grows in the amount of services offered, but the connections made between communities that contribute to cultivating a healthier city.

Some of the facilities you can find at THAM include an aesthetics clinic: Maayo Aesthetic Institute, and a retirement home: The Residences at Maayo, our Women’s Wellness Unit, Hemodialysis Unit, Intensive Care Unit, and the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chamber.

What’s new at Maayo?

In the past year, The Hospital at Maayo has made several accomplishments that contribute to their expanding healthcare services for patients to avail.

1. Maayo Eye Center

An all-in-one provider for your eyecare needs, located at the 3rd floor of the building. From eye surgeries to selling eye care items, Maayo Eye Center provides comprehensive and holistic care to patients. For inquiries you may contact them at 0922-541-0994 or message Maayo Eye Center Facebook page.

2. Maayo Dental

Looking for the right dental clinic for you? Maayo Dental has got you covered in providing you with a variety of procedures to keep your teeth healthy, strong, and beautiful! To learn more of their services and procedure packages, you can now follow them at their official Facebook page Maayo Dental or contact them at 0968-752-1366.

3. THAM-ROSC

The Hospital at Maayo is now accredited by the American Heart Association as an international training center. Now known by the name: The Hospital at Maayo – Resuscitation Organization and Science Center (THAM-ROSC), they offer training courses in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Pediatric Life Support.

4. Blood Bank

The Hospital also houses their own blood bank for quicker access to blood whenever needed. They also welcome walk-in donors who are willing to donate blood to patients in need.

5. Athletics Package

From nutrition and dietary counseling to therapy sessions that condition and treat specific muscles, the Physical Wellness and Rehabilitation Unit also offers an Athletics Package, tailored for athletes who aim to enhance their body’s condition to achieve optimal performance in their respective sports.

6. Maternity Service Program

The Women’s Wellness Unit offers a range of women’s healthcare services such as OB-GYNE consultations, to clinical breast exams and pap smears; all of which are suited to give women proper care. They also offer the Maternity Service Program that includes pre-natal care, discounted rates for specific ultrasounds, Obstetrical kits with basic supplies, Discounts on laboratory services, and more.

Maayong Serbisyo for our Community

Going for more than just providing healthcare within hospital walls, THAM offers our patients and employees with valuable knowledge from the various seminars and health talks hosted by our expert doctors. From Colorectal cancer awareness, to Breast cancer awareness, our talks aim to instill to our patients lessons that they can impart not only amongst their families, but to their

entire community.

THAM has also worked with Mandaue City’s LGU in implementing an efficient streamline process for securing approval documents or confirmation letters for financial assistance. This allows for social workers to assist patients with a more simplified system to make it easier to avail medical procedures.

Furthermore, THAM has also been accredited with the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program that allows us to extend our support to patients in need of crucial healthcare, no matter the financial situation. The Hosptial at Maayo not only grows in the amount of services offered, but the connections made between communities that contribute to cultivating a healthier city.

For more information, please contact The Hospital at Maayo through its landline at (032) 888 2662 or phone number: (0998) 962 1234. You may also follow The Hospital at Maayo‘s official Facebook page, or visit them at Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.