1,700 police personnel help secure SRP for Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines —About 1,700 police forces from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) helped in securing the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City, where the One Cebu Island Sinulog 2023 was held on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

CCPO director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, in an onsite interview at the SRP, said their force is augmented by security personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Police personnel from Cebu Province, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City also lend forces for the success and safety of the comeback of the Sinulog Festival.

“Ang atong personnel, alas 2 (a.m.) pa lang, nag display na sila diri para ma ensure nato ang safety and security sa atong mga attendees,” Dalogdog told reporters.

(Our personnel were were as early as 2 a.m. to ensure the safety and security of out attendees.)

“(Okay siya) kay dako ang field. So, tanang entry naa tay gibutang nga mga police para masiguro g’yod nato nga walay makalusot nga mga dautang elemento,” he added.

(The field is huge. So we stationed policemen in all entry points to make sure that no bad elements can go through.)

The Sinulog Festival welcomed in-person activities this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country in 2020. This is also the first time the street dancing and ritual showdown is held at the SRP.

