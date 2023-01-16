Kamputhaw rumble: Police to file alarm and scandal cases against 3 men involved in melee

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will file alarm and scandal complaints against three men, who were arrested for being involved in a rumble near a gasoline station in Barangay Kamputhaw in Cebu City at around 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16.

Police Major Nolan Tagsip, chief of the Abellana Police Station, said that they would file these complaints on Tuesday, Jan. 17, even if the involved parties had agreed to settle amicably.

Tagsip said that they received a report past 12 midnight about the incident and the responding members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) immediately went to the area.

The policemen then arrested three of the five men involved in the “Kamputhaw rumble” while the two other men managed to flee from the area

Tagsip said that the involved individuals were believed to be allegedly under the influence of liquor.

He also said that they could not tell for now what might have caused the fight.

Tagsip said that they believe that these men most likely came from General Maxilom Avenue, but the melee happened along F. Sotto Drive corner Gorordo Avenue in Barangay Kamputhaw.

The three men arrested were detained at the Abellana Police Station pending the filing of charges.

He also said that they would also try to identify and arrest those two men, who managed to escape arrest during the melee.

For now, he said the most immediate things would be to file a case against the three arrested suspects.

For his part, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this would be a reminder to everyone that they would really file necessary complaints to teach these troublemakers a lesson.

ALSO READ

PRO-7 chief: 12 individuals nabbed for pickpocketing during Sinulog Grand Parade

Gun ban in Central Visayas from Jan. 5 to 20 — PRO-7 chief

Cebu’s Sinulog among top 3 festivals in Asia

CDRRMO: More than half a million spectators join Sinulog festivities in Cebu City

/dbs