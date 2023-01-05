Gun ban in Central Visayas from Jan. 5 to 20 — PRO-7 chief

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will implement a 15-day gun ban in Central Visayas starting today, Jan. 5 as part of the security measures of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog 2023.

Police Brigadier General Jerry Bearis, chief of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said this was after the national headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame approved the Cebu City Police Office’s request for the gun ban.

Bearis said that the CCPO recommendation was coursed through the PRO-7 and then to Camp Crame.

He said that based on the approved request of the CCPO, the ban would be implemented from Jan. 5 to Jan. 20.

Bearis said that implementing the gun ban was one of the safety practices for the activities leading to the Fiesta Señor on Jan. 15.

“(Bawal magdala ng baril. It is prohibited to bring guns). Even though you are a licensed firearm holder, definitely you are not allowed. But of course there is an exemption for that, that will be issued to approving authority,” he added.

Further, Bearis said that they were still waiting for the response from the National Telecommunications Commission regarding their request for signal jamming.

“For purposes of utmost security, we requested from the NTC. Up to this time, we are still waiting for their approval. There is a recommendation na walang (that there will be a signal jam but we will still be talking about this with the members of the exe-com,” Bearis said.

They have also yet to discuss if the signal jamming, once approved, will be done per activity or during the grand parade.

/dbs