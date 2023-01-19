Chito Miranda appeals for financial help for Parokya ni Edgar bandmate with lymphoma

Chito Miranda reached out to the public and asked for help for his Parokya ni Edgar bandmate Gab Chee Kee, who has been diagnosed with lymphoma (cancer affecting the lymphatic system) and is currently in the intensive care unit due to complications.

The Parokya ni Edgar frontman disclosed Chee Kee’s condition through an Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Miranda noted that while the band guitarist initially opted not to make his condition public, his family decided to do so as they are needing financial assistance with the “overwhelming hospital bills.”

“Gab needs to undergo treatment, and won’t be able to play until he makes a full recovery. Gab is the heart of the band, and it doesn’t feel like Parokya kung wala siya (without him),” he said.

“Gabriel was diagnosed with lymphoma late last year, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past few months,” he recounted. “Despite his situation, he was relatively doing OK, and thought it would be best not to let everyone know what he was going through, because he didn’t want anyone worrying about him.”

Despite his diagnosis, Chee Kee continued performing with the band but was later advised by his doctor to take a break and rest.

“Unfortunately, due to complications brought about by his condition, he is now battling pneumonia and was recently transferred [to the] ICU and has been intubated for more than a week already,” Miranda stated. “He was financially prepared naman for the chemotherapy…but now, his family needs help with the overwhelming hospital bills.”

Miranda also revealed that fellow musicians including Ebe Dancel, Moira Dela Torre, Gloc-9, Shanti Dope, Flow G, and bands Kamikazee, Gracenote and December Avenue have already set fundraising gigs for Chee Kee.

In a separate post, Miranda provided the account details for those who would like to extend help to Chee Kee. Miranda also expressed gratitude to those who have sent their well wishes as well as financial help to his bandmate.

“Matinding laban ‘to for Gab…at reresbakan natin siya,” Miranda said. (This is a major fight for Gab, but we will be right behind him to support.)

Aside from musicians and celebrities, netizens, particularly on Instagram, have extended their prayers and expressed admiration for Chee Kee.

“He is one of the reasons why I started playing the guitar,” one @_yhughlimon said. “Hoping for the speedy recovery of Gab. Prayers for him and the whole band as well.”

“Walang iwanan sa Parokya Band.. Resbak tayo for Gab!” a user that goes by the handle @jez.wastinglight wrote.

