CVFA reverts to CFA as Bohol establishes own football association

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) will soon rename itself back to Cebu Football Association (CFA).

This was because Bohol will soon become its own football association this year.

CVFA president Rodney Orale told CDN Digital that in their December 28, 2022 football congress, the board members decided that it’s high time for Bohol to separate from CVFA and create its own FA for its own benefit and growth.

According to Orale, it’s best that Bohol have its own FA, so the Philippine Football Association (PFF) can directly provide them assistance. to bolster its football development.

CVFA on the other hand covers not just Bohol, but the entire Cebu island, which Orale believes affects their effectiveness in helping the Boholano football community.

“Luoy ang uban regional football associations kay ang CVFA dako na kaayo ang land area, number of population. So, dili tanan maabot sa football devleopment. Mo angkon ko nga dili jud hundred percent ingon nga makahatag mi sa taga Bohol. Mao pasalamat na lang sad ko sa Bohol sa ilang pirmi pag communicate para makahatag mi ug tabang nila,” said Orale.

The PFF, according to Orale will facilitate the election of officers of the new Bohol FA later this year. He added that they’re only waiting for the PFF’s memo to formally establish Bohol FA.

With that, it’s also time for CVFA to reapply to the PFF as Cebu FA.

Orale said that FIFA officials visited the country last year and suggested adding more regional football associations.

This led to three new regional FAs: Leyte, Samar, and Iloilo, excluding Bohol which is finalizing its entry.

“Mas mo paspas ang development sa football sa Bohol kay ang fundings sa CVFA gikan ra pud baya na sa among mga benefactors ug sponsors. Pasalamat mi sa CVFA pud nga mabuwag na ang Bohol ug Cebu para ma focus namo ang development sa Cebu Island ug sa tri cities sa Cebu,” Orale concluded.

CVFA was established in 2016, replacing CFA which initially included the component cities and towns under Central Visayas. /rcg

