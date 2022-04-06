CVFA to host PFF U-19 reg’l elims in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) will officially host the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 National Championships regional eliminations on June 22, 2022, in Cebu.

CVFA board member Jose Guy Ceniza said that Cebu will host the tournament which features CVFA’s U-19 selection and teams from the Negros Oriental Football Association and the Eastern Visayas Football Association.

“The PFF U-19 regional eliminations will be hosted by Cebu. PFF already provided clearance for CVFA to hold the elimination round in Cebu,” said Ceniza during the interactive discussion of the Cebu City Hall dubbed “Panaghisgot,” on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

He was joined by fellow CVFA official and multi-titled football coach Glen Ramos who recently hosted football tryouts at the Eva Field in Bulacao, Talisay City, Cebu, last month to determine CVFA’s roster for the upcoming tournament.

In the meantime, CVFA is yet to announce where the PFF Under-19 National Championships regional eliminations will be held.

They are planning to hold it either at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) football pitch or at the artificial pitch of the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

The upcoming regional elimination is one of the sports events that Cebu City is looking forward to hosting this year after lifting the restrictions for all sports last February 25, 2022, as the Covid-19 infection continues to decline over the past months.

Currently, CVFA is having a training camp featuring the 35 booters from Cebu and Bohol who made their training pool for the upcoming U-19 regional meet.

The 35 hopefuls will be trimmed down to 25 as the official roster of CVFA.

On the other hand, CVFA and the Department of Education (DepEd) are also gearing up for the Palarong Pambansa bubble football tournament at the CCSC slated on April 25-27, 2022, featuring numerous school-based teams around the country. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Cebu football is back: CVFA hosts tryout for U-19 pool

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy