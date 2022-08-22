CVFA U-19 booters off to Zamboanga for PFF National Championship

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) U-19 squad departs for Zamboanga City for its bid in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) National Championships.

The tournament starts Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Joaquin F. Memorial Sports Complex.

The CVFA booters topped the PFF U-19 National Championship Division 2 Visayas Leg last June.

The coaching staff for Zamboanga will be comprised of head coach Glen Ramos, assistant coach Jinggoy Roa, team manager Josephril Partosa, goalkeeping coach Garry Garciano, assistant goalkeeping coach Jojo Tapia, physical therapist Nico Quiñones, and team coordinator Chad Songalia.

The team’s roster is composed of Eugene Tillor, Uriel Villacarlos, Simon Del Campo, John Vincent Largado, Edgar Paredes, Zraim Ebrada, Mark Mayor, Bebong Lamparas, Carsten Pumareja, Ludwig Badayos, Richard Songalia, Gianrenzo Custado, Kyrelle Bangot, Stephen Soria, Frances Vercide, Paul Mapula, Joseph Garces, and Mark Lester Zafra.

The team will immediately plunge into action and face the Golden Davao Regional Football Association (GODARFA) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Their second match is against Zamboanga-Sultan Kudarat Football Association (ZAMBASULTA) at 10:00 on August 25.

Their last match in the group stage is against the Camiguin-Misamis Oriental Regional Football Association (CMORFA) on August 27.

Before flying to Zamboanga City, CVFA’s U19 squad had a series of tune-up matches, including the first CVFA Invitational 21-U held at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

CVFA emerged as the top team in the four-team tournament participated by Forza FC, Negros Occidental Football Association, and the Bohol Selection team.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

4 teams to vie in CVFA U20 Invitational Tournament from Aug 4-6