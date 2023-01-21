Uratex Monoblock launches Bawal Ang Marupok campaign

Plastic chairs, tables, and drawers are often used in Filipino households, workplaces, and various establishments. Regardless of size, layout, and design preference, these must-have essentials have proven their importance to furnish and transform a space into a functional, conducive place that can be easily redesigned whenever needed.

Due to the high demand, various brands produce plastic home furnishing items, specifically monobloc chairs, to make them more accessible and available to consumers. However, not all are made the same. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) has implemented guidelines and standards to ensure quality and safety – requiring all manufacturers, distributors, and importers of monobloc chairs and stools to apply for the mandatory Philippine Standard (PS) mark – a proof that the product passed the standards set by the DTI-BPS.

In line with its mission to provide the best quality products and address the desire of the consumers for durable and value for money items, Uratex Monoblock is one of the plastic furniture brands that adhered and passed the mandatory tests and requirements set by the DTI-BPS for monobloc chairs and stool; the first brand in the Philippines to passed the Level 5 of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) – ISO 7173, the highest plastic furniture standard in the country.

Why Bawal Ang Marupok?

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, the brand launched the Bawal ang Marupok campaign with the goal to educate and equip the market on how to be keen and discerning when it comes to investing in plastic chairs and avoid marupok or brittle ones that can potentially harm them. One of the ways that the brand emphasized is to check the warning label to see if the chair has PS certification and recommended seatload capacity for safety and assurance.

Moreover, the campaign aims to highlight the brand’s ongoing thrust and purpose to nurture and protect its consumers by providing top-notch quality products that are not just ergonomic in design, but are also durable and will stand the test of time.

In the recently held campaign media launch at Eton Centris, on January 17, 2023, Uratex conducted a forum led by Uratex Monoblock Business Unit Director Dindo Medina, Department of Trade & Industry-Bureau of Philippine Standards (DTI-BPS) Director Neil Catajay andDepartment of Science & Technology – Forest Products Research & Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI) Deputy Director Rico Cabangon as part of the panel. During the panel discussion, Mr. Medina explained the objective, rationale, and inspiration behind the Bawal ang Marupok campaign.

“Uratex Monoblock’s passion has always been to provide our consumers with quality items,” Mr. Medina shared. “With the Bawal ang Marupok campaign, we aim to further communicate Uratex Monoblock’s standard for excellent craftsmanship, as well as to educate consumers to be more discerning of the quality and durability of plastic chairs as they value the safety of their family.”



















Also during the forum, Director Neil Catajay and Director Rico Cabangon shared why Uratex Monoblock chairs easily pass, if not exceed industry standards. Both industry experts shared their insights on the safety and durability of Uratex Monoblock chairs.

Camille and Rica then shared their thoughts on why it is important to buy quality items for the home.

“For me, my family’s safety always comes first,” Rica shared. “Whenever I purchase items for our home, I always consider how the item can serve our family. Is it safe? Is it durable? Can it last for a long time?”

“Monobloc chairs have been a Filipino household staple, but I agree that not all are made the same,” Camille said. “I really agree with Uratex Monoblock’s campaign, bawal talaga ang marupok. It’s really an invitation for every Filipino home to give importance to products that are safe and durable,” she added.

Media invitees were also given a short tour and walk-through of how Uratex Monoblock chairs are being tested before they go out to the market. They also got to participate in various strength tests that ensure the durability of Uratex Monoblock chairs.

Uratex Monoblock chairs come in various designs and styles and are both BPS and ISO Level 5 certified. They are guaranteed safe and durable, can withstand time, and can hold up to 200 kilos. With its recent campaign launch, Uratex Monoblock is a living proof that quality and durability matters – Bawal ang Marupok!

To learn more about Uratex Monoblock and its products, visit uratex.com.ph/collections/monoblocks. You may also follow @uratexmonoblockchairs on Facebook, and @uratexmonoblock on Instagram for updates and upcoming promos.