Labangon fire destroys more than P3 million worth of property

CEBU CITY, Philippines — About P3,360,000 worth of property went up in smoke after a fire hit a residential area in Katipunan St., Sitio Bon-ami, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023.

FO1 Pedie Canillas, investigator-on-case from the Cebu City Fire Office, also reported that the fire that affected 1,120 square meter of residential area, totally burned 20 houses and partially burned five others, displacing 50 families or 150 individuals.

Fire authorities recorded no casualties or fatalities from the incident.

Initial investigation showed that the fire allegedly started at the house owned by the Alonzo Family and currently occupied by a certain Shaira Mae Villeno.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The first alarm was raised at 11:44 a.m. It was declared fire under control at 12:13 p.m. and fire out at 12:23 p.m.

A total of 36 fire trucks responded to the fire.

