Fire razes 25 houses in Labangon, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A total of 25 houses were affected in a fire hit a residential area along Katipunan Street in Sitio Callejon, Barangay Labangon here on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

FO1 Pedie Canillas of the Cebu City Fire Office, who is the investigator-on-case, said about 20 houses were totally burned and five were partially burned.

The damage to properties was pegged at around P3,360,000.

Canillas said they received the first alarm at 11:44 a.m. The fire was declared under control at 12:13 p.m. and was declared fire out at 12:23 p.m.

Canillas said they are still investigating the origin and the cause of the fire.

“Naay lead pero amo pa ng i-verify. Naay certain name gihatag pero amo pa jud na i-verify if didto ba jud sa ilaha, a certain Shaira,” he said.

(We have a lead but we are still verifying. There was a certain name given but we will still verify if it really started there. It was a certain Shaira.)

