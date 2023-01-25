Fire razes 25 houses in Labangon, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines– A total of 25 houses were affected in a fire hit a residential area along Katipunan Street in Sitio Callejon, Barangay Labangon here on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
FO1 Pedie Canillas of the Cebu City Fire Office, who is the investigator-on-case, said about 20 houses were totally burned and five were partially burned.
The damage to properties was pegged at around P3,360,000.
Canillas said they received the first alarm at 11:44 a.m. The fire was declared under control at 12:13 p.m. and was declared fire out at 12:23 p.m.
Canillas said they are still investigating the origin and the cause of the fire.
“Naay lead pero amo pa ng i-verify. Naay certain name gihatag pero amo pa jud na i-verify if didto ba jud sa ilaha, a certain Shaira,” he said.
(We have a lead but we are still verifying. There was a certain name given but we will still verify if it really started there. It was a certain Shaira.)
