LTO Mandaue district office and licensing center at J Centre closes indefinitely

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals who have transactions with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Mandaue City are advised to visit their nearest LTO office.

This after LTO-7 director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, announced that the LTO Mandaue City District Office and the Mandaue City Licensing Center located at J Centre Mall in Barangay Bakilid closed indefinitely last Jan. 23, Monday.

The last acceptance of transactions in LTO Mandaue City was last Friday, Jan. 20.

Caindec, in a social media post, said they will be announcing soon the new location of both the district office and licensing center of LTO Mandaue.

“Di sa nako ipahibalo asa kay kani mga fixer mura ni og hulmigas, dali kaayo maka simhot,” Caindec said. (I won’t announce yet because these fixers are like ants, they can right away smell.)

As of now, transactions are ongoing at Lapu-Lapu City (Island Mall Licensing Center and Lapu Lapu District Office), Cebu City District Office at Robinsons Galleria (for registration), and SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and Robinson’s Fuente LTO Licensing Centers.

