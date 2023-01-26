Girl with relapsed leukemia calls for urgent help

An eight-year-old girl from Brgy. Cambalong, Merida, Leyte is in desperate need of urgent financial help to boost her fight against the “Big C.”

Jia Nicole Laureño was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on September 20, 2019. Prior to her unexpected diagnosis, she manifested symptoms like recurring fever and an unhealthy pale appearance. Her parents were alarmed, so they brought her to a hospital in Ormoc City. After initial assessment, she was referred to a hospital in Tacloban City where she was admitted for 12 days. In order to avail of specialized medical care to treat their child’s condition, her parents decided to bring her to Cebu City. Laboratory tests and bone marrow aspiration were then carried out and the results established her diagnosis of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. ALL is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, the spongy tissue inside the bones where blood cells are made. This is the most common type of cancer in children characterized by an increased production of immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Statistics show that there is a good chance for a cure when this life-threatening disease is treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Jia’s chemotherapeutic regimen started right away after her diagnosis. Her attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will typically last for three years. Treatment compliance is strictly required to achieve complete healing and overall long-term health. Unfortunately, on October 20, 2021, Jia was diagnosed with Leukemic Retinopathy, a disease of the retina caused by the infiltration of leukemic tumor cells. This had caused loss of vision on her left eye. Additionally, on September 26, 2022, her routine bone marrow aspiration result indicated that she has a Relapsed ALL which refers to the return of leukemic cells in the her body. Because of that, Jia had to go through another round of more intensive chemotherapy. At present, she is on the re-induction phase of her treatment. Her medical expenses comprising laboratory workups, medical procedures, and medications are sky-high. Jia’s re-induction phase costs P63,000. Her attending physician recently ordered a special bone marrow aspiration procedure that costs more than P30,000. As part of her treatment, blood transfusions and platelet apheresis are also done that cost more than P20,000. Moreover, her doctor has recommended bone marrow transplantation with an expensive price tag of 2.5million pesos.

As described by her mother, Jia is a lively girl who loves to laugh and play. As the youngest of the three siblings, she is deeply loved and adored by her family. When asked about her wish for Jia, her mother said, “Most importantly, our whole family wishes that she will attain thorough healing from her disease. We are also praying that God will touch and strengthen her body.” Her father is a policeman who works hard to meet their daily needs. Her mother is a housewife who takes good care of them. The income of her father is truly insufficient in comparison to the huge cost of Jia’s treatment. At the moment, they are financially hard up. Indeed, they need help and have nowhere to turn to. Thus, in order to save Jia’s life and sustain her ongoing treatment, her family is wholeheartedly appealing for financial assistance from generous individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu, and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

