The power of perspective

Rothko.

Van Gogh.

Monet.

These artists, like many famous ones throughout history, have been known to have struggled with mental health conditions.

Art and mental illness are also connected in the way that mental illness can influence and inspire artistic expression. Many famous artists throughout history, such as Vincent van Gogh and Frida Kahlo, have been known to have struggled with mental health conditions, and their work is often seen as a reflection of their experiences. For example, Van Gogh’s paintings, which are known for their bold and vibrant colors, have been interpreted as a reflection of the artist’s own inner turmoil and feelings of instability. Similarly, Frida Kahlo’s self-portraits, which often depict her in a state of pain or suffering, have been seen as a way for her to express and make sense of her own struggles with physical and emotional pain.

When I experience a deep and dark emotional state, what I lovingly refer to as my “Great Melancholy,” I often contemplate the motivations of my favorite artists. I wonder if they used art as a form of self-expression, a way to communicate their thoughts and feelings when they may not have the words to do so, or as a means of escaping reality.

Even though I’m not an artist, I find that when I am feeling down, I often feel the urge to create. An essay like this one, a poem, or anything that can express the turmoil that I feel. However, I have realized that I do this mainly because I want others to recognize that I am silently struggling without me having to verbally express it. Growing up with anxiety-induced seizures, it has been difficult for me to admit that I take medication, especially in a country like the Philippines where mental health issues are not often discussed openly.

So I wonder, if Van Gogh’s time had a more accepting attitude toward mental health struggles, would he have still created his iconic works if he had the chance to express himself through conversation with a friend? If he didn’t have to turn to art to be understood, would he have abandoned painting altogether?

If I had someone to talk to about my struggles, would I feel the need to put pen to paper and start writing?

I used to be hesitant to open up to others, fearing that if I let them see beyond my exterior, they would discover that my core is made out of nothing but sadness and air. I often put on a facade of happiness to avoid burdening others with my struggles, but this leads to feeling like I am only living to please others. I continue to go through life pretending to be functional and comfortable, but the constant effort to maintain this facade leads to feelings of exhaustion, like I’m being constantly checked on by a debt collector, who’s always lurking on the other side of the door.

I often fantasize about being able to say “I’m sorry, I can’t go, I’ve been struggling to get out of bed” as a valid and respectful way to decline an invitation. When can we normalize having open and honest conversations about our mental health struggles? The answer is simple: now.

Mental health is a crucial aspect of our overall well-being, yet it is still a topic that is often stigmatized and not discussed openly. In today’s society, mental illness is still seen as a taboo subject, with many people feeling ashamed or embarrassed to talk about their struggles. This lack of open and honest conversations about mental health can make it difficult for individuals to seek help and support, and can lead to feelings of isolation and hopelessness. I believe that this can be achieved through education, awareness, and understanding.

Education is key to understanding mental health. By educating ourselves and others about mental health and the different types of mental illnesses, we can start to understand that mental health struggles are not a sign of weakness, but rather a common human experience. This education can help to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness, and make it easier for people to seek help and support.

Awareness is also essential in normalizing open and honest conversations about mental health. By raising awareness about mental health, we can start to change the way people think and talk about mental illness. Understanding is also a crucial ingredient. By understanding that mental health struggles are not a choice, but rather a result of a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, we can start to see mental illness as a health issue, just like any other physical illness.

It is time for society to break the stigma surrounding mental illness, and start having open and honest conversations about our mental health. Personally, keeping my struggles hidden has taught me the value of vulnerability and the power of genuine connections. I have found that true connection is worth the risk of sharing my pain and being vulnerable. In fact, my closest friends are those who have seen me at my weakest and still choose to be a part of my life. So, I strive to be strong for them, and for myself. I will keep trying and moving forward, with the hope that each brave step brings me closer to a new beginning. So here I am. I am taking it one day at a time, and I will keep fighting until a new day dawns and everything feels right.

By fostering a more positive and empowering perspective, we can work toward breaking the stigma associated with mental health and create a more inclusive and supportive society for all.

Kat Palomo, 29, is a photographer. She’s currently residing in Makati with her four dogs.