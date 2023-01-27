400 beneficiaries receive land titles in Cebu — DAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed a total of 157.28 hectares of agricultural land among 400 beneficiaries, said the agency on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“A total of 400 agrarian reform beneficiaries in Barangay Binongkalan, Catmon, Cebu received 326 certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) covering 157.28 hectares of agricultural land from the [DAR] to improve their economic lives,” DAR said in a statement.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Grace B. Fua led the distribution of the CLOAs to the farmers, reiterating that DAR is doing all it can to fasttrack the rollout of certificates.

“Apart from helping them in making their lands productive, the DAR also reminds them from time to time of their obligations such as paying their taxes to confirm ownership over the land,” Fua said.

One of the beneficiaries, Maryln Pelonio, said in the statement that they vow to care for the lands they are given.

“We now have the full right to call these properties ours. We promise DAR that we will take care of these lands and make them more productive,” she said

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. previously said that his administration is expediting the distribution of land ownership in 2023.

DAR had set its target distribution of CLOAs to 34,500, which is the equivalent of 345,089 hectares of land.

RELATED STORIES:

Marcos vows to speed up distribution of land ownership titles to farmer-beneficiaries

More barangays in Mandaue claim manhole covers in their areas also stolen — official

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.