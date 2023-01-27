Gabunilas eyes WBO Youth title fight this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — John “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas, the prizefighter of ARQ Boxing Stable is hoping to capture the WBO Youth light flyweight title this year.

The 22-year-old hard-hitting Cebuano boxer who is the reigning Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight champion is considered one of the top prospects in the local boxing scene.

ARQ Sports’ strength and conditioning trainer, Roger Justine Potot told CDN Digital that they’ve already had initial talks with the WBO to request a youth title bout for the promising Cebuano slugger.

It can be recalled that one of ARQ Boxing Stable’s main goals is to produce a world-class boxer which they can pit for a world title in a short span of time.

Thus, they are taking the more dangerous road by pitting their boxers, such as Gabunilas in marquee bouts to earn bigger fights, including regional titles in the future.

Gabunilas of Barangay Pardo, Cebu City holds a record of nine victories with six knockouts and one loss.

He won all of his four bouts last year, three of which ended in impressive knockouts.

He started 2022 with a huge win against the more experienced Clyde Azarcon by scoring a technical knockout in an acid test in March.

He went on to win a unanimous decision against another more experienced opponent Ricardo Sueno in May. Gabunilas then scored another TKO against Ruben Dadivas last August after the latter suffered a deep cut on his left eyelid caused by a punch.

Gabunilas’ most difficult fight last year was against Jesse Espinas on December 20, 2022, where he narrowly escaped with a majority decision victory, 96-94, 97-93, and 95-95. /rcg

