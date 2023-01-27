P4.4-M shabu seized from Talisay, Lapu drug busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P4.4 million of suspected shabu was seized from two suspects in two separate buy-bust operations in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Talisay in a span of just 15 hours.

The bigger drug haul worth P3.5 million was from the drug bust in Sitio Mustang, Barangay Pusok in Lapu-Lapu City past 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

Police Colonel Elmer Lim, director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), identified the suspect as Gerard Baron, 39, unemployed, from Pinamungajan town but was renting a house in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

Lim said that Baron is a newly monitored drug personality in Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities seized 525 grams of ‘shabu’ worth P3.5 million as well as a .45 pistol from the suspect’s possession.

The operation against Baron was led by Police Captain Noah Anaña under the supervision of Police Major Joey Bicoy, chief of LCPO’s intelligence unit, and Police Major Aibert Samson, chief of LCPO’s Drug Enforcement Unit.

Lim said that Baron was a “bodegero” of illegal drugs and can dispose of his items in Cebu province and Lapu-Lapu City. He can also allegedly distribute around 500 to a kilo of ‘shabu’ to his clients in a week.

Lim said that they continue to investigate the possible source/s of Baron’s illegal drugs. The suspect allegedly operates through text or call and commutes during his deliveries.

As per their initial background check, Lim said that the suspect has no previous record.

This is the second major buy-bust operation in the city this year following the operation they conducted last January 2 in Barangay Pajo wherein a man was also arrested with 500 grams or P3.5 million worth of suspected shabu.

For his part, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, directed the local police to continue their strict monitoring of the possible illegal drug activities in the city, making sure that these could not proliferate in the city.

Woman yields P952,000 worth of shabu in Tabunok

Meanwhile, a woman was also nabbed for the possession of 140 grams of suspected shabu worth P952,000 past 10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

Police identified the suspect as Flordeliz Dacles, 40, a resident of Barangay Suba in Cebu City.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station, the suspect was a consistent subject for illegal drug reports in their office.

She was previously arrested for possession of illegal drugs last July 2017 and released two years after because her case was dismissed in a court in Cebu City.

Caballes also identified Dacles as a “bodegero” and can dispose of around 200 grams of ‘shabu’ per week.

Police said the suspect will just wait for the instruction from a certain Jr or Kuya as to whom and where she will deliver the illegal items in areas covering Metro Cebu.

This Jr/Kuya is reportedly a detainee from the National Bilibid Prison. /rcg

ALSO READ:

P2.7M shabu seized; 4 persons nabbed in Cebu, Bohol buy-bust operations

CPPO chief: Drug war progress seen in drug haul – from kilos to 50 grams of shabu

Subscribe to our regional newsletter SIGN ME UP By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.