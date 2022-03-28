Unfinished business: Gabunilas challenges Suganob to a rematch

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable’s banner boxer John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas is challenging PMI Boxing Stable stalwart Regie “Ironman” Suganob to a rematch in order to settle unfinished business in the ring.

In a video forwarded to CDN Digital from ARQ Boxing Stable, Gabunilas said that he wants a rematch against Suganob, who defeated him in 2019 via unanimous decision in the City of Naga, southern Cebu.

According to Gabunilas, his first fight with Suganob was full of controversy, resulting to his only defeat in his pro boxing resume.

The 21-year-old Gabunilas of Barangay Quiot-Pardo in Cebu City said that he should have won the six-rounder bout but instead lost to the undefeated Suganob of Dauis, Bohol.

“Nag brownout kasi yun eh, at saka, maraming controversy nangyari dun. Maraming nagsabi na controversial ang laban namin na yun. Marami din nagsabi na hindi ako talo nung laban na yun. Kaya gusto ko talaga na mag laban kami ulit para malaman namin sino ‘yung magaling,” said Gabunilas, who is the reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) Youth light flyweight champion.

All three judges—Neil Papas, Angelito Boaquin, and Delbert Pelegrino, scored the bout 58-55, in favor of Suganob.

“Hindi kasi ako makapaniwala na natalo ako sa laban namin,” said Gabunilas.

ARQ Sports is planning to hold the “Engkwentro Singko” fight card on May 21, 2022. If Suganob and Gabunilas agree to a rematch, it will likely be included in this fight card.

Should it push through, their rematch would likely be one of the most exciting local bouts because of the huge potential the two boxers have.

After losing to Suganob in 2019, Gabunilas won his next four bouts via technical knockouts, clinching the OPBF youth title along the way. He has a record of six wins with one defeat and five knockout victories. He has a very high 71-percent knockout percentage.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Suganob, the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) Youth light flyweight champion is unbeaten with 10 wins, three via knockouts.

Gabunilas and Suganob were once named Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ‘Boxers of the Month’ for their impressive outing in 2021.

