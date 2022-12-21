Gabunilas scores majority decision win in Engkwentro 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable’s John Paul “The Destroyer” Gabunilas eked out a majority decision victory over Jessie “Little Giant” Espinas in the main event of the “Engkwentro 8” fight card on Tuesday evening, December 20, 2022, at the San Fernando municipal gym, in southern Cebu.

Veteran international judge Edward Ligas (96-94), and Rafael Osumo (97-93) both scored it in favor of Gabunilas, the 22-year-old boxer from Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Judge Neil Papas saw the bout even at 95-all.

The victory stretched Gabunilas’ winning streak to seven as he now has a record of 9-0 (win-loss) with six knockout victories.

Espinas suffered his sixth defeat. He has 20 wins, 11 by knockouts. It was Espinas’ second straight loss, following his February defeat in the hands of Zip Sanman Boxing Gym’s Esneth Domingo in General Santos City.

Espinas took the fight to Gabunilas by being the more aggressive between the two boxers. Espinas attacked Gabunilas and kept on moving forward, pummeling the latter with combinations and counter punches.

Espinas managed to corner Gabunilas and pressed the latter against the ropes numerous times, while launching several combinations.

Despite Espinas’ relentless attacks, Gabunilas kept his cool and landed timely punches to the head and body.

Gabunilas also connected accurate jabs that disrupted Espinas’ punches.

In the second half of their bout, Gabunilas turned the tide and was the one attacking Espinas with combinations.

Meanwhile, ARQ’s welterweight pug Rodel Wenceslao improved to a 19-19 (win-loss) with eight knockout wins after clinching a unanimous decision victory against Argie Toquero in the undercard.

In the other attraction of the “Engkwentro 8,” Ramil Macado Jr. remained unbeaten in five bouts after defeating Ramel Antaran by unanimous decision.

